On the heels of announcing his next album, Chris Young drops fan-favorite, “Rescue Me”

Jeff Johnson

Back in February, Chris Young turned to social media to share a demo snippet of an unreleased song, “Rescue Me.” Now, thank to the response from fans, he’s sharing the official version of the song just one day after announcing his next album.

“Rescue Me” will take listeners back to love songs of Chris’ like “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song).” Heady and romantic, “Rescue Me” tells the story of a couple who take turns playing hero to each other.

“I think ‘Rescue Me’ is such a cool twist on the typical love song concept,” Chris reflects. “People were already falling in love with it just based off short social teases. It’s something special and I’m proud to have helped write it and produce it alongside Mark Holman.”

The song’s other co-writers are Matthew McGinn, Josh Hoge and Christian Davis Stalnecker. Chris had a hand in writing 13 of the album’s 14 tracks, and served as producer or co-producer for every song on the project.

Famous Friends is due out August 6, though fans have already heard multiple tracks on the project. Among those are “Raised on Country,” “Drowning,” and the title track, Chris’ hit duet with Kane Brown. The track list also features “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” a collaboration with Lauren Alaina, and another duet with Mitchell Tenpenny called “At the End of a Bar.”

