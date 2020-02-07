“One Beer” leads to much more in Hardy’s fateful new music video

Tanner Gallagher

Tanner GallagherHardy ups the drama of his current single, “One Beer,” in his latest music video. The song reflects on the unintended consequences of a night of partying, which results in an unplanned pregnancy for two teenagers.

The video follows the parents-to-be as they navigate their way into family life, raising a son who grows up to be a high school football player and, finally, a firefighter. The song reflects on how one twist of fate can alter a person’s whole life, and the video ups the ante, including a fiery twist at the conclusion of the video that no one in the family could ever have seen coming.

“One Beer” features guest vocalists Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and all three artists make appearances in the video. The song is the final track on Hardy’s 2019 collection, Hixtape Vol 1, which features a stacked lineup of guest artists.

Shot in Watertown, Tennessee, the music video for “One Beer” was directed by Justin Clough.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.