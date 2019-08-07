One-day backpack & school supply drive, Click to help!

With school starting Monday, kids are in need of supplies, and there is a way you can help!

On August 11th, there will be a one-day drive to give students the start they need for a successful school year.

School supplies including notebooks, glue sticks, binders, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer, erasers, and folders will be put in backpacks and given to elementary, middle and high school students.

Community Partners of South Florida, a nonprofit comprehensive community development agency providing services to families facing social, emotional, and financial adversity are hoping to collect enough to provide backpacks for “250 students in need.”

“We know so many students struggle to get the supplies they need to excel in school,” said Community Partners of South Florida CEO Scott Hansel. “While they face many struggles each day, we want them to know that this is not one of the things they need to worry about.”

For each $100 donation, Community Partners can fill ten backpacks with supplies including notebooks, glue sticks, binders, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer, erasers, and folders.

Donations can be made by cash, check, or online at cp-cto.org/donate.

The one-day backpack drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th at Community Partners of South Florida’s office.

The address is 2001 Blue Heron Blvd W., Riviera Beach, FL. 33404.

Visit https://www.cp-cto.org or call 561-841-3500 to learn more.