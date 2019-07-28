One Dead, 12 Injured in Brooklyn Park Shooting; NYPD Searching for Suspects

A shooting at a park in Brooklyn has left one person dead and 12 others injured, according to the New York Police Department.

The gunfire erupted on Saturday night at about 11 p.m., during an event in Brownsville, a neighborhood located in east Brooklyn.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them, a 38-year-old man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Another man is in critical condition.

Six of those injured were men and five were women, all ranging in age between 21 and 55 years old.

“We’re still tallying up all the victims, unfortunately,” stated a police spokesman.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted:

Thank you to the @NYPD73Pct and EMS for your swift response last night, and to the Cure Violence and non-profit organizations in Brownsville working tirelessly to make this community safer. https://t.co/Kn0Vvcuw2w — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2019

We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims.

We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2019

WNBC-TV in New York reports that the attack took place during an annual community event called Oldtimers Day. As the festival was drawing to a close, about 100 officers remained in the area when the shots suddenly rang out.

Police believe the incident included two shooters and two guns.

They are asking that anyone present at the festival share photos and videos from before, during and after the shooting.