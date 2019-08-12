One dead, another injured in shooting near Churchill’s pub

Police in Miami are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured just outside of a bar in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm Sunday near Churchill’s Pub on Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 55th Street.

Authorities say a man who had been shot walked into the pub seeking help. Patrons at the bar then contacted the police and the man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As police began their investigation into the shooting, they then noticed another victim who had been shot dead inside of a crashed vehicle not too far from the crime scene.

Investigators say a single bullet hole could be seen on the passenger side of the white Lexus that had crashed into the side of a building near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 52nd Street.

The victim was found dead next to the driver side door.

Authorities are now searching for witnesses or possible surveillance footage from the scene.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.