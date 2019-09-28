One dead in bizarre Florida porta-potty fire

One person is dead following a porta-potty fire in St. Augustine, Saturday morning.

according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found at the scene of a fire after rescue officials extinguished it.

Shortly after, the fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

It is unclear at this time if a crime was committed before the fire or if an accelerant was used.

The medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Monday to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

No other information is available at this time.