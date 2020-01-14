"One Heart to Another:" Maddie & Tae announce 2020 headlining tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Maddie & Tae are set to cross the country as a headlining act this year.

The duo will embark on the Tourist in This Town Tour, visiting a handful of towns across America in the spring. They'll mainly travel throughout the South and Midwest for nearly 10 shows, with up-and-coming trio Avenue Beat set to join them as the opener.

“Feels so surreal to be going out on a headlining tour, especially with our new record. These songs are our raw unfiltered stories, and we can’t wait to tell them live," describes Taylor Dye. “We’ve waited five years to go back out on a headlining tour. We are so excited to see our beautiful fans singing all of this new music,” adds Maddie Marlow.

The tour's name comes from the song on their 2019 EP, One Heart to Another, the first in a trilogy leading up to their sophomore album. The outing begins on April 15 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the dates for Maddie & Tae's 2020 Tourist in This Town Tour:

4/15 -- Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

4/16 -- Columbus, OH, The Bluestone

4/17 -- Lexington, KY, Manchester Music Hall

4/29 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

5/1 -- Charleston, SC, Music Farm

5/2 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

5/15 -- Baton Rouge, LA, Varsity Theatre

7/11 -- Wichita, KS, Temple Live

