One killed after vehicle hit by train in West Palm Beach

Friday evening, a person was killed after driving their car was hit by a Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline) train, according to West Palm Beach police.

Police say a 2008 black Corvette was traveling west and stopped for the train crossing along Avon Road when a southbound train passed and the gate arms remained down.

The driver of the vehicle tried to go around the gates and a northbound train crashed into the car, police said.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

This story is developing.