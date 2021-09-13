“One of my favorites”: Thomas Rhett is “Country Again” at #1

The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett proves it’s good to be “Country Again,” as his latest single reaches the top of the country charts.

The singer woke up to the news on Monday morning that “Country Again” has become his 18th #1 song. To celebrate, Thomas turned to Instagram to share his gratitude in a video, and reveal that he spent the morning watching Moana with his youngest daughter, Lennon.

“I wrote this in my basement in the dead center of 2020 and never imagined that it would be the #1 song in the country,” Thomas says, citing the track as “one of my favorites.”

“So thank y’all,” Thomas declares. “Thank you for everything, for all the support.”

But the video didn’t end without some parting words from one-year-old Lennon, who was sitting by her dad’s side on the couch, with Thomas coaching her to say “bye bye” and “love you.”

“Country Again” is the title track of the singer’s latest album, which also features previous #1 hit, “What’s Your Country Song.”

Thomas continues on his Center Point Road Tour through October 9.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.