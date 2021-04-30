‘One on One’: Gary LeVox reveals duet-packed Christian EP for release this spring

Big Machine Records

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox has announced plans for a five-song Christian solo project, called One on One. The EP is due out next month.

Fans got their first taste of Gary’s solo project back in March, when he dropped “The Distance,” an epic track that pairs his familiar, stratospheric vocals with an inspirational message of faith. At the time, the singer said that there was more to come, and now he’s making good on that promise.

“The Distance” may have been Gary’s first solo foyer after parting ways with Rascal Flatts, but it’s actually the only song on One on One that features him without a duet partner. The other four tracks on the EP are collaborations.

Grammy-winning gospel star Jonathan McReynolds and Christian group MercyMe each feature on a track. Gary shared his MercyMe duet — “A Little Love” — on Friday ahead of the project’s release.

Meanwhile, rising country star Breland lent both his voice and his writing talents to another song, “All I See.” Another track, “While I Wait,” features vocals from none other than Gary’s daughter, Brittany LeVox, who’s a rising pop performer in her own right. She released tracks like “Airplane Mode” and “Crime” last year.

One on One arrives in full on May 21. The project is available to pre-order now.

