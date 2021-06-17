“One week with you”: Chris Lane’s wife Lauren shares photo updates of baby boy Dutton

John Shearer/WireImage

It’s been several days since Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dutton. Now, as they adjust to life as a family of three, Lauren shared some snapshots of baby Dutton’s first week of life.

Included are snaps of the newborn snoozing, smiling or just hanging out in the arms of his family members. One video shows Dutton in his car seat, sucking on a pacifier and wearing a sweet newborn outfit with a hat to match.

Lauren also shared a hospital mirror selfie of her postpartum body, giving her followers an honest glimpse into what the initial days of recovery after childbirth look like.

Chris — or, more specifically, his legs — also make an appearance in one photo, which features baby Dutton lying in his lap and staring adorably up at his dad.

Dutton was born on June 8. In the days since, both of the proud parents have shared updates about life with a newborn. In her birth announcement on social media, Lauren wrote, “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

