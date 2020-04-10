“One World: Together At Home” GLOBAL BROADCAST To Celebrate & Support Healthcare Workers

The Lady Gaga-Curated star studded event will broadcast globally to honor and support healthcare workers around the world.

The LIVE multi-hour event is set to air at 8 P.M. EST on April 18, across multiple networks (CBS, ABC, NBC), and available to stream online.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert host a wide verity of actors, athletes, musicians, entertainers such as Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stevie Wonder, and more.

MORE