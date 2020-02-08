Only three trafficking arrests on Super Bowl week, FBI says

According to the F.B.I, only three people were charged with sex trafficking in the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Officials say they arrested a man and a woman from Miami, and a Connecticut man on charges of trafficking women.

The FBI also says law enforcement located four missing young women who were trafficking victims.

Last year, reports state that there were 6o arrests for Super Bowl week in Atlanta.

Leading up to Super Bowl week there was a lot of attention brought to trafficking, but the agency won’t confirm if that is why the numbers are so low.

It could be possible the number of arrests will change. One anti-trafficking advocate said it was quote, “disappointing” that only three arrests were made.