Op Ed: “Canada is Not a Halfway House for Royals”

Prince Harry made his first public appearance since he and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from senior royal duties.

The Queen has given her blessing for the couple to live in Canada part-time during the transition.

Canada’s biggest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, out with a scathing editorial, reading in part, “Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal.”

The article goes on to say: “If they were ordinary private citizens, plain old Harry and Meghan from Sussex, they would be welcome. But this country’s unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident – the Prince is sixth in the line of succession – is not something that Canada can allow. It breaks an unspoken constitutional taboo.”

The Royal Family issued a statement on Monday that said there would be a period of transition as the Prince steps back. His wife Meghan Markle is already in Canada with their son, Archie. The Prince also issued two video statements today on mental health and the Invictus Games.

The editorial arguing it isn’t appropriate for the country to house senior royals as a member of the Commonwealth, the family of nations where the Queen is head of state.

But that might be exactly the reason why it makes sense: in 2018 she made Harry Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth.

By the way Meghan and Harry picked a great place to put down roots because a new global survey says Canada is the world’s best country in which to live behind Switzerland. Canada has moved up to number two in this year’s survey, and Japan has slipped down to number three.