Opening arguments in Roger Stone trial underway

Opening arguments are underway in the Roger Stone trial following a lengthy jury selection process inside a Washington D.C. federal courtroom.

The selected jury consists of 11 women and three men, including two alternates.

Stone is a longtime Trump associate who is charged with obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The charges are related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors say that Stone lied to Congress about his contacts with both the campaign and Wikileaks.

Stone is also accused of lying about not having a record of communications with the two entities.

Prosecutors kicked off opening statements by calling Stone a liar.

“The evidence, in this case, will show that Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad for the Trump Campaign and Donald Trump,” Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor with the Department of Justice and a former member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team, told the jury.

Stone has plead not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

His defense team is expected to give their opening statement at 2 p.m.

This story is developing.

