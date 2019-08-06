Opportunistic DNC Fundraising off Mass Shootings

(Washington, DC) — The Democrat Party sees the latest mass shootings as an opportunity. The DNC is focusing on preventing gun violence by fundraising off of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

A shooting victim herself, Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords made a fundraising plea for Democrats running for office after the deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The Arizona Democrat was critically injured in a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011.

The Democratic National Committee sent out a request from Giffords for donations to “prevent gun violence and save lives.”

How come @kamalaharris you didn't mention that 50% of donations to Gabby Giffords PAC against gun violence go directly to the DNC??? So you are fund raising for the DNC!! — colleen sutton (@cuds95) August 5, 2019

The request seeks donations from 10-to-200 dollars, split between the DNC and Giffords’ political action committee.