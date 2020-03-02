Oprah Falls on Stage While Talking about “Balance”

Oprah Winfrey says she banged up her knee and ankle in a fall on stage Saturday during a Weight Watchers event in Los Angeles but was otherwise OK.

Winfrey, 66, took a few steps and then went down while talking about emotional balance at her “2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” event at the Forum in Inglewood.

She laughed it off as she sat up in the spotlight.

“Shoes,” she told the audience.

Longtime partner Stedman Graham rushed to her side from the VIP section.

But Oprah sucked it up and continued her presentation sans shoes.

“I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle,” she later posted on Instagram.