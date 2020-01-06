Oprah kicks off Wellness tour in Broward with Lady Gaga

Fifteen thousand devotees packed the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida over the weekend to help Oprah Winfrey kick off her 2020 Wellness Tour. This first stop of the nine city tour featured Lady Gaga. The former talk show host and Gaga talked candidly about physical and mental health.

The two super stars spent seven hours with the thousands in Sunrise this weekend as part of her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour. Her mission is to make their lives better.

She told the crowd at the BB&T Center healthy is the new skinny, and she’s not trying to fit into a certain size or someone else’s idea of what she should look like.