Oprah slams ‘FAKE’ report that she was arrested for sex trafficking in Florida

Boca Raton resident, Oprah Winfrey is denying online rumors early Wednesday that her posh Florida estate had been raided by law enforcement and she had been arrested for sex trafficking.

Winfrey decided to send out a tweet in order to dispel the bogus reports that propelled her name to trend on Twitter late Tuesday.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE,” Winfrey wrote.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” she concluded.

Numerous false reports and social media posts said Winfrey’s Boca Raton home was raided and the talk show host was arrested.

The rumors appeared to originate in an online message forum for teenagers and adults with too much time on their