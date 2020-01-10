Oprah vs the Queen? Did She Advise Harry and Meghan to “Break Free?”

A new report says Oprah Winfrey may have been behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the UK by encouraging them to build their own brand.

The disgruntled royals have trademarked “Sussex Royal” on more than 100 properties in the UK, including clothing and charitable endeavors, with a predicted revenue of over $500-million.

Now, Oprah Winfrey has denied claims she advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their bombshell decision to step back as senior royals. … ‘Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand’, the source told Page Six.

Despite claims Oprah had advised the couple on their ‘declaration of independence’, the producer has since denied she was involved in the decision.

She told People: ‘Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them’.

The TV star, who is a friend of Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland, was reported yesterday to have been the ‘first person’ to discuss ‘breaking free’ from the Royal Family with the couple.

An insider added that Oprah, 65, had encouraged the pair to ‘do their own thing’ and ‘build their own brand’ in North America.

Meghan Markle has already returned to Canada after she and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier in the week. Prince Harry stayed behind in England to clean up the mess and continue the discussion with his family about their plans.

The Queen wants princes Charles and William to begin negotiations with Harry, and get a deal done within day.

The couple plans to split their time between the U.K. and North America and become “financially independent” from the royal family.

Also, the wax figures of Prince Harry and former American actress Meghan Markle are being removed from Madame Tussauds museum in London.