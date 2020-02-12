Orlando or bust: Blake Shelton wants you to join him at the new Ole Red Florida location

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe newest location of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar and restaurant is set to open in Orlando in April, and he’s hoping you’ll join him for the grand opening in June.

You can win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the event this summer, including airfare and accommodations at the Gaylord Palms, as well as tickets to the theme park of your choice, a VIP experience at Topgolf, and more.

To be eligible to win, all you have to do is register online before Friday, May 15 at OleRed.com.

The Florida location joins Blake’s other properties in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

