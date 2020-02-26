Orlando woman arrested after zipping boyfriend inside suitcase and leaving him to die

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after she zipped her boyfriend into a suitcase while playing a game, and left him to die.

The incident was reported in Winter Park, Florida on Monday around 1:00pm.

Authorities say they responded to a home after the suspect Sarah Boone, called to say her boyfriend Jorge Torres was dead.

When investigators arrived at the home, they found Torres’ body by the front door next to a blue suitcase. It was reported”small laceration” on his lip and bruising around his eye.

Boone told authorities that she and Torres had been playing hide-n-seek and they thought it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase to hide. Torres agreed and she zipped him inside.

Boone then told authorities that because she had been drinking, she eventually fell asleep. When she woke up, she realized Torres was still inside of the suitcase and when she opened it, she found Torres dead.

During the investigation, Boone gave authorities permission to search her phone. On the phone authorities found two disturbing videos that did not match her story.

One of the videos showed Torres begging Boone to let him out because he could not breathe and the other showed the suitcase face down with Torres pushing on it trying to get out.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

Boone has since been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge.