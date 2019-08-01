Osama Bin Laden’s Favorite Son Dead

The favorite son of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden is reportedly dead, believed to be killed in a take-down.

U.S. officials say they have intelligence that Hamza bin Laden is dead adding he was being groomed for a leadership role in al Qaeda.

Hamza bin Laden, who was believed to be about 30 years old, was killed at some point over the last two years, and that U.S. intelligence played a role in the operation. But it remains unclear where or how he died.

Hamza bin Laden was thought to be the possible successor to lead al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in a 2011 U.S. Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan. Earlier this year, the State Department announced a $1 million reward for information about Hamza bin Laden’s location.