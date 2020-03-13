“Our Song”: Willie Nelson’s next single is a peaceful, sweet ballad

Legacy Recordings

Legacy RecordingsWillie Nelson reflects on a life well-lived, with the people that matter the most, in his new ballad, “Our Song.” A simple, waltz-time ballad, the new song highlights Willie’s iconic voice and deft storytelling style.

“Our Song” is the second tune Willie’s shared off his forthcoming new album, First Rose of Spring. It follows the project’s title track, which the country legend dropped last month.

“First Rose of Spring” was co-written with country star Randy Houser, and as a whole, Willie’s new album tips its hat to a number of current and legendary artists that the singer admires. It will include a rendition of Toby Keith’s “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” Billy Jo Shaver’s “We Are the Cowboys,” and Pete Graves’ “Just Bummin’ Around,” a song that's previously been recorded by artists like Dean Martin and Jimmy Dean.

First Rose of Spring will be Willie’s 70th studio album. It comes out on April 24, just days before the singer turns 87 on April 29.

