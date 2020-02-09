“Out-of-Context” Video Pelosi Does NOT Want You to See

President Trump tweeted a video that shows the most uplifting and heartwarming parts of his State of the Union address interwoven with current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripping up the speech…which she actually did after the speech.

Now Democrats who are mobilizing to get it removed from social media. According to reports, Pelosi herself is outraged and has sought help from “House allies” to get Twitter to take down the tweet.

.@Twitter must take this misleading video about @SpeakerPelosi down now. Social media platforms are a place where people come for news & information. They need to have certain standards. Falsity has never been part of our 1st Amendment tradition. https://t.co/dwiDeKNd3D — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 7, 2020



Facebook’s response: “Sorry, are you suggesting the President didn’t make those remarks and the Speaker didn’t rip the speech?”

Incredible. Pelosi mobilized House allies to pressure Twitter to take down a video depicting her tearing up the speech after each of the heartwarming stories the President shared at State of the Union. Dems don’t like the optics of the Speaker tearing up great American triumphs. pic.twitter.com/pNITF9GXV1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 8, 2020

Here’s what Politico reported:

“House Democrats blasted Twitter and Facebook on Friday for hosting what they called a misleadingly edited video posted by President Donald Trump that features House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his State of the Union speech.

The incident is the latest test of the companies’ new policies on manipulated media.

The video, posted Thursday, splices in footage of Pelosi’s paper-shredding amid moments in which Trump honored the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, announced the reunion of a service member with his family and praised a fallen soldier, among other parts of Tuesday’s address. Pelosi in fact tore up the document at the end of the speech, an action that prompted fierce attacks from Republicans.”