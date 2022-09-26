“Over the moon”: Kane Brown reflects on performing in Australia and New Zealand for the first time

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kane Brown traveled a long way from home to entertain his fans.

Following a four-day stint headlining arenas in Australia and New Zealand for the first time, Kane is flying high on the experience, recalling how he never imagined while growing up in the South that one day he’d be performing for fans across the globe.

“A Boy from a small town in north Georgia who never really left until he started doing music went all the way to Auckland New Zealand , Sydney, Brisbane , and Melbourne Australia and had a freaking blast!” Kane writes in an Instagram caption alongside a gallery of photos that show him singing in front of massive crowds, greeting a young fan and drinking out of a cowboy boot. “I’m so over the moon! Y’all were amazing and I’ll see y’all again soon.”

The “Like I Love Country Music” singer ventured Down Under as part of his international Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which also takes him across Canada and Europe this year.

His new album, Different Man, dropped on September 9.

