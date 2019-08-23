Overstock CEO Resigns Amid “Deep State” Comments and Affair With Russian Spy

The founder and CEO of Overstock is resigning after admitting an affair with a Russian spy Maria Butina, a Russian citizen convicted of crimes associated with the 2016 election and for talking about the deep state investigation.

Patrick Byrne resigned yesterday after 20 years with the online discount retailer.

Byrne told Fox News’ Martha Maccallum that he was involved in an FBI probe into investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Overstock chairman Jonathan Johnson has been named interim CEO.