Painting Found Hanging In Kitchen Near Paris Worth Millions

French fine art experts say a rare painting found in an elderly woman’s kitchen near Paris is worth millions of dollars.

The painting titled, “Christ Mocked,” is apparently the work of 13th-century Renaissance artist Cimabue.

The masterpiece has been hanging over a hot plate used daily to cook meals for years.

It is scheduled to go to auction next month and experts believe it could get around $6.5 million.