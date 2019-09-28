Palm Beach County 97-year-old World War II veteran receives Quilt of Valor

A local World War II veteran from Tequesta was honored for his service on Friday.

Robert “Bobby” Hallock, 97, accompanied by his family, was given a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony held at the Tequesta Terrace Assisted Living facility, where he currently resides.

He said having his family by his side was “the best thing that has ever happened to me in a long while,” and that he plans to pass the Quilt of Valor on to his grandchildren.

The high honor was presented by The Palm Beach Patriotic Quilters, a chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit charity organization dedicated to all service members and veterans.

The Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with “comforting and healing” Quilts of Valor.

Hallock who served overseas in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a gunner and radio operator said it was the first time he was recognized for his service.

Watch the ceremony below.

The local chapter who regularly handcrafts and presents heirloom-quality quilts to local veterans as thanks for their service are recipients of the 2019 Tequesta Terrace’s Good Neighbor Award which comes with a $1,000 check.

The award acknowledges the significant work of local organizations that give back to the greater community.

The Palm Beach Patriotic Quilters were chosen for the award as a result of the group’s dedication to carrying forth the mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

To request a quilt visit the Quilts of Valor website.