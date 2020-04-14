Palm Beach County approves contract for $2.5 million homeless shelter

A $2.5 million contract with Gulfstream Goodwill Industries has been approved by Palm Beach County commissioners.

The contract is set to provide an emergency shelter for homeless people at a former correctional facility located near the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The area has been vacant for a while but has been maintained. Officials say the shelter will have approximately 100 to 125 beds and will serve as a resource center offering medical and behavioral health care, job assistance, along with food and laundry service.

Currently there are homeless people living in tents at John Prince Park. Officials say the goal is to relocate them to the new shelter.

County leaders have not announced an official opening date for the shelter.