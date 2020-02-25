Palm Beach County approves homeless relocation plan

Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a plan to relocate homeless people currently living in tents at John Prince Park to a new temporary shelter.
Over 100 people are living in tents at John Prince Park.
Community leaders have been going to the park for the past few weeks to assess the needs of the homeless.
The county voted Tuesday to use a former correctional facility, located at 673 Fairgrounds Rd. near the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach, as a temporary shelter. It is currently vacant but is being maintained. Officials said no one will be forced to go to the shelter, only those who want help and assistance.
The facility would provide 100 to 125 beds of emergency shelter with a goal to find permanent housing for those staying there. It would also provide a resource center, medical care, behavioral care, job readiness, transportation, food, laundry, and 24-hour security.