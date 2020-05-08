Palm Beach County Beaches to reopen on May 18th

Both public and private beaches are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 18th.

Palm Beach County commissioners made the decision Friday with a 4-3 vote after hours of debating.

The commission plans to meet again on May 15th to confirm their decision and if everything stands, the beaches will be reopened that Monday.

Once the beaches are reopened social distancing rules and restrictions will be put in place, however, those restrictions have yet to be named.

During Friday’s meeting County Administrator Verdenia Baker said she spoke with the sheriffs office and that they’ve decided the fewer restrictions on what people can do and bring to the beach, the better.

In addition, Baker said that once the beaches are reopened, individual cities can put their own restrictions in place.