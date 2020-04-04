Palm Beach County continues to lead Florida with 33 coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County is still leading Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths. The number rose from 27 to 33 in one day, according to the state Department of Health.

The deaths in Palm Beach County include 17 men and 16 women. The additional deaths that were announced on Friday are men 80 and 87, and women 62, 74, 85 and 90. The youngest fatality is a 64-year-old woman and the oldest a 94-year-old man.

Palm Beach County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases are at 858. There are 3,364 positive cases in Miami Dade and 1,598 ones in Broward. Miami Dade has reported 25 deaths and Broward has reported 22 deaths.

Over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and a total of 170 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the entire state of Florida, according to the state’s department of health.