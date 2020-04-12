Palm Beach County Health District Set to Expand COVID-19 Testing Criteria at Drive-thru Site

The Palm Beach County Health District is preparing to expand its criteria to make it easier for people to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

In a news release late last week, the district announced that people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Monday, April 13, to get tested at the drive-thru site located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

There were 720 patients scheduled to get tested Saturday at the ballpark, an increase of about 200 from the daily average.

In support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' guidance to expand criteria for testing, callers to the #COVID19 Hotline, 561-642-1000, do not need to have experienced symptoms. Call center is taking calls until 5 p.m. today. https://t.co/pXKLKiDqgl #PBCGov pic.twitter.com/NTbbdWQmD0 — Palm Beach County (@pbcgov) April 10, 2020

The changes at that site come as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that he is also expanding requirements at three federal test sites in Miami Gardens, Orlando and Jacksonville.

“We think that having folks who have had close repeated contact with someone who has tested positive, even if they’ve not developed any major symptoms, that giving them the opportunity to get tested makes sense,” DeSantis said.

To schedule an appointment for testing, call the COVID-19 hotline at (561) 642-1000. The call center will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule appointments for Tuesday.