Palm Beach County leaders say social distancing seems to be working

On Tuesday, Palm Beach County leaders held a news conference for updates on the coronavirus. Leaders said they believe that social distancing within the community seems to be working.

“In the next, maybe 30 days or so, we could actually see some hope at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for the county. “At least a glimmer of a light, perhaps.”

Alonso said the latest data shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County has started to slowly come down.

Although the numbers have slowed down, state leaders say it is still very important to continue practicing social distancing whenever possible, and only leave your home for essential services and activities.