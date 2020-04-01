Palm Beach County leads Florida in number of coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County is currently leading Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health information reported a total of 16 coronavirus deaths in Palm Beach County. This number surpassed Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Palm Beach is currently third in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, following Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Miami-Dade has over 2,000 confirmed cases, Broward has 1,200 cases, and Palm Beach has more than 500 cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he expects those numbers in confirmed coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County to rise with the addition of a testing site in West Palm Beach.

On Wednesday, Gov. DeSenatis announced he will be singing an executive stay at home order for the state of Florida.

There are 87 deaths in total for the state of Florida.