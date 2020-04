A Palm Beach County principal passed away on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Principal Reno Boffice at the Palm Beach Maritime Academy, a K-12 public charter school, received a plasma transfusion on Monday but by Tuesday his oxygen was low and he had to use a ventilator.

Unfortunately Boffice did not make it.

School officials do not believe Boffice had contact with anyone at Palm Beach Maritime Academy while he was sick.