Palm Beach County school officials hold meeting to address coronavirus

School officials in Palm Beach County are gearing up for a meeting to discuss any potential impacts from the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, school board members will review and update the district’s Infectious Disease Plan, which lays out the emergency response to illnesses and outbreaks within schools.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the Director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, attended Wednesday’s meeting to provide an update on coronavirus prevention.

The district said it’s following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for any potential cases.

