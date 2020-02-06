Palm Beach County schools to ban discrimination against hair styles

On Wednesday the School District of Palm Beach County board voted unanimously to ban hair discrimination, meaning students can freely wear their hair any way they want.

The school board voted 7-0 to amend the school district’s non-discrimination policy, which currently bans discrimination “on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or sexual orientation, marital status, age, religion, disability, genetic information, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic prohibited by law.”

Hair styles will now be added to that non-discrimination policy. That includes locs, mohawks, colored, spiked, shaved, and more, according to board member Dr. Debra Robinson.

During the board meeting, Robinson said she was alarmed by multiple stories of students across the nation being forced to cut their dreadlocks in order to participate in events.

The school district’s legal team said an updated policy will be presented at a future meeting.