Palm Beach County teacher raises money to buy laptops for students in need

A Palm Beach County teacher at University Preparatory Academy in West Palm Beach landed a fundraising campaign on Facebook to raise money in order to buy laptops for children in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vasantha Siva who is the STEM and the Advanced Academic program director said that some of the students’ background affects them. “Some of them live with grandparents, or sister’s brothers, or somewhere, friend’s house. Some of them even in a car temporarily.” said Siva.

The pandemic made learning tougher for some students, which is what prompted Siva to create the campaign.

So far Siva has been able to raise $6,000 to buy laptops for the children.

Siva said she has received 15 applications from parents in need of help with rent, gas, groceries, and more.

