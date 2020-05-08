Palm Beach County to enter Phase 1 of reopening on Monday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the OK for Palm Beach County to join Phase One of the reopening process starting on Monday.

The governor spoke about the changes on Friday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches one day after county leader sent him a letter requesting the reopening.

Palm Beach County will now join 64 other Florida counties already in Phase One.

Under Phase One restaurants and retail shops will be allowed operate at 25 percent capacity while following social distancing rules.

“In order for Florida to come back, we need Palm Beach County in a leadership role,” said DeSantis. “We believe that getting as many counties into Phase One is something we would want to do. But we want to do it safely, smartly, and it’s gonna be step-by-step.”

Schools, movie theaters, bars, and hair salons will still remain closed under the order.

The governor also spoke about Broward and Miami-Dade counties saying that he consulted with authorities in both counties and they jointly agreed that they need more time.