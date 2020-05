Memorial Day weekend will be much different in South Florida this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that businesses are starting to reopen, Palm Beach County tourism leaders are helping businesses prepare for a safe weekend.

“In order for us to get people back to travel and stay in hotels and go to attractions, the first thing we need to is regain the trust and confidence of the public,” said Jorge Pesquera, the president of Discover the Palm Beaches.