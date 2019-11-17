Palm Beach Island Considers Banning Dogs in Some Areas

Dogs may soon no longer be welcome on some beaches on Palm Beach island.

Deputy Town Manager Jay Boodheshwar brought a proposal at the request of the Town Council to modify the town code, which currently allows dogs to run unleashed on beaches between Wells Road and Sunset Avenue.

The council made the request last month, after several council members received resident complaints about dogs running around unleashed on the beaches.

According to Florida State Law, unless dry sand is already owned for public use, as is the case at local, state or federal parks, private beachfront property extends to the mean high tide line. Although property below the line belongs to the state, private property owners may be able to exclude public access to or through their property.

The Florida Constitution explains that the state holds the land seaward of the mean high-tide line in trust for the public. That is known as “Public Trust Doctrine.”

The issue at hand is that there is no easy way of knowing precisely where the mean high tide line falls, or where public land begins and ends. That makes enforcement such as prohibiting dogs on Wells Road and Sunset Avenue nearly impossible.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin said the problem is that people consider those beaches to be public, thereby assuming their dogs can run around freely there. He explains, “Because there’s a roadway and available parking, it’s viewed as a public beach, but it isn’t.”

Mayor Gail Coniglio has asked whether, rather than prohibiting dogs, the code can be changed to say that owners must leash their dogs while on the beaches. “I think in this area we can say that dogs that aren’t leashed, can be prohibited,” Coniglio says.

Town council agreed on a consensus to advance the debate toward changing the code under a Sunset Provision. It would expire automatically after one year, thereby giving the staff time to gather evidence on whether or not they can enforce the proposed prohibition.