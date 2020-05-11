Palm Beach Phase One Reopening, What’s Open?

Goodbye grey roots and rough cuticles… Palm Beach County restaurants, stores, barbershops and salons are reopening this morning under phase one.. but with a limit of 25-percent capacity. And gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. Bars and gyms will remain closed for now.

Appointments are required, the appointments must be spaced 15 minutes apart and employees must wear masks. The reopening does not apply to Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Under phase one reopening rules, restaurants can reopen their dine-in areas at 25 percent capacity. The dine-in areas cannot offer bar seating. The dine-in areas can not offer bar seating. Tables must be spaced 6 feet apart.

At hair salons, all customers will be by appointment only. The businesses must allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for “proper disinfecting practices.” Masks must be worn by employees at all times.

Read Governor’s Executive Order 20-120 here.

Phase One Executive Order

Some businesses in Palm Beach County are taking additional steps to keep their customers and staff members safe. Many are still emphasizing delivery.

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens will reopen on Friday, May 15th.