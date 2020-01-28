Palm Beach police search for missing, endangered 14-year-old

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Kasey Jernigan who was last seen on Monday morning leaving Bear Lakes Middle School, located at 3505 Shenandoah Road in West Palm Beach.

Authorities say she is in danger because she walks with crutches.

She was last seen wearing gray or black pants, a long sleeve gray shirt, and she has a nose ring on the left side of her nose.

Police said Jernigan is 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call the Palm Beach County School District Police Department at 561-434-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County 1-800-458-TIPS.