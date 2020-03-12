Palm trees and bowling lanes: Jason Aldean’s wife updates fans on house-building process

ABC/Getty Images LA

ABC/Getty Images LAJason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, has been providing fans with regular social media updates as the couple work on construction of their dream home. In her latest batch of posts, Brittany revealed a number of exciting new changes around the house.

“Look what you can see through the windows when you walk in the door,” the singer’s wife explained, panning through the spacious grand entrance of their soon-to-be new house. “Yep! Those are palm trees. In Nashville, Tennessee.”

Other new developments are taking place in the couple’s bowling alley: They’ve now added more lanes. And that’s not the only element of the Aldeans’ new home dedicated to rest and relaxation.

“We have like, eight bars in this house,” Brittany says with a chuckle. Meanwhile, Jason strolls through the frame, shrugging his shoulders with his hands deep in his pockets.

The couple have also added garages to the outside area of their jaw-dropping new mansion, whose aesthetic takes its cues from Mediterranean design, with lots of white stone and high ceilings.

As well as the updates in her Instagram stories, Brittany posted a snapshot on her main feed of the progress they’ve made on the outside area of the house, complete with Jason smiling in the foreground.

