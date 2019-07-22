Pampers Develops “Smart Diaper” with Sensors

Pampers has a new Smart Diaper that will sense when you’re baby is wet and send an alert to your phone!

The technology is an alternative to pulling back a baby’s diaper to see if it’s wet.

The company calls its smart diaper “Lumi” by Pampers. The diaper has a sensor that sends information to a mobile app.

Pampers says the sensor also will track the baby’s sleeping patterns.

The new line comes with a baby monitor and a ten-day supply of diapers.

There’s no word yet on how much smart diapers will cost.



Huggies developed the “Tweet Pee” sensor diaper years ago that had a blue bird sensor that could detect moisture and would tweet waking up the baby.