Paramedic accused of poisoning his wife with eye drops

A 35-year-old paramedic from North Carolina has been accused of poisoning his wife with prescription eye drops in order to collect on her $250,000 life insurance policy.

Joshua Hunsucker appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge after the life insurance company launched an investigation into his wife’s untimely death.

Hunsucker’s wife Stacy Hunsucker, was said to have passed away in the hospital in September of 2018 after suffering a medical emergency at their home.

Medical examiners later discovered that Stacy had high levels of tetrahydrozoline “an active ingredient in a certain eye drop medicine” in her system at the time of her death, according to prosecutor Jordan Green with the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

A toxicologist and cardiologist additionally reported that if used in high doses and in a short time span, the medication could cause heart stoppage or heart failure according to Green.

Green told the prosecution that authorities have already ruled out the possibility that Stacy committed suicide and stated that investigators believe Joshua poisoned his wife with the drops, despite not going into further details on how he would have gotten the medication into her system.

Joshua remains at the Gaston County Jail under a $1.5 million bail. If he is able to post bail, a judge has ordered Joshua to be fitted with a GPS monitor.

His next court date is scheduled for sometime in January.