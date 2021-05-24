“Pardi Animals”: Jon Pardi introduces his new farm animals

Jim Wright

When he’s not performing in front of an arena full of fans, Jon Pardi is keeping things in line on his Nashville farm.

After posting photos of cows he recently introduced to his Nashville property, the chart-topping singer shared a video on social media on Monday officially introducing his farm animals. “Your dreams are coming true,” he teased.

Affectionately dubbed “Pardi Animals,” there’s Johnny and June, a pair of goats named after Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, two brown cows named Holly and Kyle, and a white cow named Opal.

“Kyle is working his way to hamburger meat,” the country star jokes as he dishes out feed to the animals. The video ends with Jon leaving the empty bucket of feed on June’s head.

On the music front, Jon is climbing the charts with his latest single, “Tequila Little Time,” with his dog, Cowboy, starring in the video.

