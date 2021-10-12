Pardi Batch: Jon Pardi launches his own whiskey brand

Jim Wright

Jon Pardi is getting to the “spirit.”

The “Tequila Little Time” singer is expanding his palette by creating his own line of whiskey, Pardi Batch. Made in partnership with Buffalo Chip American Whiskey, the brand comes in two types: Pardi Batch, a premium Tennessee Whiskey, and Pardi Batch 112, which is a straight bourbon whiskey.

Pardi Batch is described as having notes of caramel and fruits with a smoky finish, while 112 is a blend of caramel and butterscotch with hints of vanilla and oak.

To celebrate its release, Jon headed Longhorn Cheers liquor store in Fort Worth, Texas, the first state to receive Pardi Batch, sharing a shot of his whiskey with one of the store’s employees.

“It’s good. It’s got kind of a good burn in it,” the singer reviews.

“Whether it’s through my live shows or recording in the studio, I care about everything I do. I like getting into the details, whether it’s stage production, songwriting, or even creating a new bourbon,” Jon adds in a statement. “I can’t wait for the stories, the reactions, the reviews, and I can’t wait for you to go back and get your second bottle.”

Additional retail locations will be announced soon.

